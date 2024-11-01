Firefighters are people like everyone else.

That’s the message as the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) urges people to respect firefighters during the days surrounding Bonfire Night.

It comes after emergency responders suffered more than 50 attacks in one year.

Crews were victims of five separate incidents between November 1 and November 6 in 2023, with three of those taking place on Bonfire Night alone.

In the same period, crews also attended eight malicious false alarms, diverting essential resources away from real emergencies.

Attacking firefighters can result in up to two years in prison and those caught deliberately starting fires or making hoax calls could lead to heavy fines or six months behind bars.

Steven Walker, Watch Manager at TWFRS, said: “I have worked several bonfire nights and witnessed first-hand violence against firefighters whilst they carry out their work, helping the community. This is unacceptable.

“Please don't mess around and throw fireworks or in any way attack or make it difficult for our fire crews to do their job.

“Remember, firefighters are no different to any other member of our society.

“Experiencing violence at work can have lasting physical and psychological effects.

“So, let’s do everything we can to make this year’s Bonfire Night as safe as possible for everyone, including for our crews.”

The service, which is the UK’s fastest when it comes to responding to house fires, says it is working with partners such as police and councils to warn people about the consequences of engaging in antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector David Wheeler, of Northumbria Police, said: "Bonfire Night is not an excuse to carry out dangerous act of violence against our frontline officers.

"Anyone found to participate in such reckless behaviour can swiftly expect to find themselves before the courts to face justice for their actions.

"Attacks such as these are indefensible, and it is our priority to ensure everyone within our communities is able to come together for a safe and enjoyable Guy Fawkes Night."

:: If you have information, report anonymously to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or by following the link:Firestoppers | Crimestoppers (theiline.co.uk)