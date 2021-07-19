Firefighters continue to tackle huge scrapyard blaze in Sunderland
Firefighters have been tackling a major scrapyard blaze in Sunderland.
Thick clouds of smoke could been seen from across the city after blaze started at a scrapyard in Sunderland’s Hendon Street just after 11 am on Monday, July 19.
Firefighters are currently on the scene and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.
The fire service has dispatched 10 appliances, two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps to tackle the flames.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews are “working hard in challenging temperatures” and asked people to avoid the area.
A statement said: “10 Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) appliances are currently at the scene including 7 pumps and 2 Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALP).
“Crews are working hard in challenging temperatures.
“Residents are being encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed, and for people to generally avoid the area.
“We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
“TWFRS are working at the scene with our emergency service colleagues from across the region.”
Appliances were dispatched to the incident from fire stations across Tyne & Wear including West Denton, Gosforth, South Shields, Marley Park, Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington and Gateshead Community Fire Stations.
The fire service has said that the first appliance was on the scene at 11:12 am, six minutes after the initial emergency call was received.
The incident is still on-going.
