Firefighters called to tanning salon after fire breaks out in sun bed
Emergency services were called to tanning salon after fire broke out in a sunbed – and there were initial fears someone was trapped.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 16:17
Three fire crews were called to the fire at Heavenly Heat, in Chester-le-Street, which broke out in one of the sunbeds.
The fire was extinguished and no one was injured although there were initial fears of people may have been trapped.
A spokesman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a small fire in one of the sun beds on the first floor of the tanning salon and crews extinguished the fire.
“We initially mobilised three crews following reports there might have been a person trapped.”