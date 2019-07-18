Firefighters attend two Sunderland house fires
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews have attended and dealt with two fires in Sunderland.
At 8.33pm the service received a call reporting a fire at a flat. Two crews from Farringdon Station were deployed and attended a blaze a fire floor flat on Marlesford Close.
The crews found the cause of the fire to be in the kitchen and the oven hob was damaged by the heat but the remainder of the property remained unaffected.
At 8.35pm the service received a call about a fire in a house in the city. Crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Washington attended the house fire on Tower Street West.
The incident was quickly dealt with and the fire was put out by 9pm. The kitchen and bathroom were severely damaged by fire and the remainder of the property was severely smoke damaged. The house was unoccupied at the time.