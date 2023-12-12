News you can trust since 1873
Firefighters and police at ongoing incident at Sunderland flats

The incident is ongoing at the time of writing

By Tony Gillan
Published 12th Dec 2023, 18:16 GMT
The incident at the flats on Chester Road.The incident at the flats on Chester Road.
Police and firefighters are at an apartment block in Sunderland attending to an ongoing incident.

The 24-apartment Alexander Court flats have been cordoned off. The building is near the bottom of Chester Road, not far up from the Murray Library and diagonally opposite the Stumble Inn pub.

Our images were taken at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 12 by which time the incident had been going on for some time.

The Echo has asked Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police to comment.

More as we get it.

