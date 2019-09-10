Firefighter uses garden hose to tackle Sunderland house blaze
A quick-thinking off-duty firefighter used a garden hose to tackle a fire before it could cause major damage to a Sunderland home.
By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 22:14
Two fire crews were called to an end terrace house in Clovelly Road in Hylton Castle shortly before 12.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, September 9.
A rubbish fire had set light to the waste and drainage pipes at the back of the property and spread to the rear window.
But by the time crews arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.