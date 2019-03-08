Fire service rope rescue team called out to search incident on Sunderland bridge

Fire crew and a rope rescue team were called to a bridge in Sunderland following an incident this evening.

Witnesses showed the Echo footage of four fire engines as well as ambulances on the Northern Spire bridge between Pallion and Castletown.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service says its rope rescue team was called to an incident at a bridge in the city.

However no-one was injured.

The service tweeted: "Our Rope Rescue team from South Shields attended a search and rescue incident at a Bridge in Sunderland this evening.

"Thankfully no persons were involved."

A picture tweeted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.