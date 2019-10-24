Fire service plea for public to stay safe this Bonfire Night with hard-hitting video
November 5 is just around the corner, and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has begun its vital work on keeping communities safe this Bonfire Night.
The service is highlighting the consequences of taking risks with fireworks, and urging people to attend organised displays in a bid to stay safe.
A new campaign video, Sparks in the Park, has been released to help people think twice before behaving recklessly where fireworks are involved.
The footage follows the story of a group of young people who make a series of bad decisions that lead to serious consequences.
Lynsey McVay, Area Manager for Community Safety, said: “It’s well known that burns injuries are painful and debilitating, but this video also highlights the less obvious consequences.
“It shows the injured girl three months after the accident, becoming isolated from her friends as her scars have made her too self-conscious to go out in public.”
The video also addresses illegal selling and unsafe storage of fireworks, which is a criminal offence punishable by a hefty fine, imprisonment or both.
It is also illegal to sell fireworks to under 18s and to set fireworks off in a public place.
Area Manager McVay added: “They’re risking a criminal record as well as their safety. We would encourage all parents to make sure that their children know that improper use of fireworks could affect their entire future.
“If you’re going to buy fireworks, please choose a licensed and reputable retailer and follow the instructions carefully. Better yet, go to an organised display instead.”