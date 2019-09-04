Fire service issues guidance to businesses across Tyne and Wear hoping to sell fireworks for Bonfire Night
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is offering support and guidance to businesses across the North East ahead of Bonfire Night.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has urged businesses across the area to get in touch if they wish to apply for a licence to store fireworks for November 5 celebrations.
In an awareness video, posted on the TWFRS Facebook page, Fire Safety Station Manager Cathryn Monteith issues some tips for businesses to ensure they are adequately and legally prepared to sell fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night.
Cathryn has called on applicants to apply for their licences now to avoid a delay in them being able to store fireworks safely.
She said: “We as a fire service are responsible for licensing and storage of fireworks.
“So if you’re considering storing fireworks, if you’re new or haven’t done it for a while, contact us as soon as possible.”
Licence holders can store fireworks for the selling periods of:
*The first day of the Chinese New Year and three days immediately before it
*The first day of Diwali and three days immediately before it
*The Bonfire Night period – from October 15 until November 10
*The New Year period – from December 26 until December 31
If traders wish to sell fireworks outside of these times, they must apply for a separate annual licence.
Licences are only granted to those who meet all legal requirements to store fireworks.
The fire service has also urged families to only buy their fireworks from a reputable retailer as Bonfire Night and other celebrations grow closer.