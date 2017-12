Firefighters were called out to deal with a blaze in the kitchen of a pub.

It happened at The Promenade, in Queen's Parade, Seaburn, this morning.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central stations rushed to the scene shortly before 9am.

The kitchen on the ground floor was 50% severely damaged by fire and there was also damage caused to the internal flue.

There was also 10% light smoke damage to the upstairs domestic flat.

There were no reports of any injuries.