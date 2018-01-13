Fire in former care home believed to have been started deliberately

A fire in a former care home is believed to have been started deliberately.

Twelve firefighters from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon fire stations were called to the empty property in South Street, Newbottle at 4.57pm today.

The blaze had broken out in the two-storey derelict building, formerly used as a residential care home.

A 5 by 4-metre upstairs room was on fire and the room and its contents were completely destroyed.

The remainder of the first floor suffered smoke and heat damage, while the ground floor was unaffected.

One hose reel, two breathing apparatus and two positive pressure ventilation fans were used to tackle the blaze.

A fire service spokeswoman said the believed cause was malicious ignition.