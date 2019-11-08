Fire fighters tackle house fire in early hours of morning

The fire took place on Argent Street.

County Durham & Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a house fire on Argent Street in Easington Colliery at 3.54am on Friday, November 8.

The roof and first storey of the house were “well alight” when the two appliances from Peterlee arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “A third appliance was requested and arrived at 4.10am, the Ariel Ladder Platform (ALP) was also in attendance.”

Fire fighters tackled the blaze with two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

They left the scene at around 6.20am but the fire service has confirmed that crews will return to check on the property later in the day on Friday, November 8.