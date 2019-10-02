Fire fighters tackle blaze at bowling pavilion in Mowbray Park in Sunderland
Fire fighters have extinguished a fire located around a bowling pavilion in Mowbray Park.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 2 to reports of a fire at Mowbray Park in Sunderland.
The blaze is believed to have started in a bowling pavilion within the park grounds.
Three appliances worked to put out the fire and one appliance worked on risk assessment at the scene.
At the time of the fire, a spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said: “I don’t believe it is a large fire but there is an officer at the scene as crews work to put it out.
“There is more appliances than usual at a small fire as it was difficult to gain access.”
The fire has now been put out.
Two appliances remained at the scene to make sure that the flames were completely out and they left shortly after 11pm.
The fire service are expected to return to the park on the morning of Thursday, October 3.
Adrian Jackson, Group Manager for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue was at the scene of the blaze with the fire crews. He said: "We won't be able to investigate the fire until daylight hours to identify the cause.
"It looks as though one of the bowling pavilions has set on fire but we can't identify at this stage because of the structure and safety of the building."