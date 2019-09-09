Fire crews tackle rubbish fire in Sunderland

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a rubbish fire in Sunderland.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 17:36
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a rubbish fire in Sunderland.

Smoke could be seen coming from land in the Sheepfold Industrial Estate, near the Stadium of Light, on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called out to deal with a rubbish fire and a crew was currently at the site.

The brigade said it had received a number of calls about the incident because of the thick smoke.