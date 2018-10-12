Fire crews called out after part of glass structure blows off top of former Sunderland University building

Fire crews have been called out after part of a glass structure on top of a disused Sunderland University building blew off due to high winds.

Eight firefighters were called out to the building in Waterworks Road, at the university's city campus, just after 5pm today.

Part of a glass lean to on the roof of a five-storey building had blown off while the rest of the structure was left unstable.

A cordon was put in place in the surrounding streets while officers dealt with the incident.

The officer broke up the remaining part of the glass to reduce the effects of the wind and make the area.

Once the area was made safe, officers left the scene in the hands of staff from the university's campus staff and estates department.