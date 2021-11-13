Fire brigade tackles blaze on waste ground behind B&Q store in Sunderland

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) was first called to the fire on some waste ground on Farringdon Row, behind the B&Q store on Trimdon Retail Park, on Saturday, November 13.

The brigade was alerted at 8.40am and spent a number of hours at the scene on Saturday to bring the incident under control.

Crews on the scene of the incident near Trimdon Street Retail Park.

A spokesman for the brigade confirmed to the Echo that four fire engines – including two from Sunderland Central and one from Marley Park – were on the scene at one point.

The number of appliances was later scaled back to three, and the incident had been brought under control by 3.30pm on Saturday.

TWFRS’s incident commander at the scene told the Echo: “We were alerted by a member of the public who reported smoke from the bank side of the river.

"It turned out to be a deep-seated fire deep under the earth. We were not able access the fire and so water has been pumped underground through sink holes.

"This is not unusual on old industrial sites and may be linked to an old mine slag heap.

"We have done as much as we can and the area has now been cordoned off by the Council and will be monitored on a regular basis."

