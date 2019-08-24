Fire breaks out at Greggs in Sunderland

The fire at the sign at Greggs in Park Lane was reported at 6.17am on Saturday.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the Greggs in the Park Lane interchange at 6.17am on the morning of Saturday, August 24.

The Greggs sign set alight due to an electrical fault.

The blaze affected the eight foot Greggs sign at the front of the shop and the fire service has said it was caused by failed insulation to the electrical cabling on the sign.

The fire to the signage at Greggs in Park Lane was caused by faulty insulation to cabling.

Eight firefighters attended the scene and the blaze was put out by 6.49am.

Staff could be seen cleaning up the damaged insulation on Saturday morning when the shop reopened to the public.