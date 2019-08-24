Fire breaks out at Greggs in Sunderland
A fire broke out at the Greggs in the Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland City Centre on Saturday morning.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the Greggs in the Park Lane interchange at 6.17am on the morning of Saturday, August 24.
The Greggs sign set alight due to an electrical fault.
The blaze affected the eight foot Greggs sign at the front of the shop and the fire service has said it was caused by failed insulation to the electrical cabling on the sign.
Eight firefighters attended the scene and the blaze was put out by 6.49am.
Staff could be seen cleaning up the damaged insulation on Saturday morning when the shop reopened to the public.
Thankfully no pasties, sausage rolls or doughnuts were harmed in the fire and the shop is open for business as normal.