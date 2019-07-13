Fire at the Golden Lion pub in South Hylton: Firefighters deal with overnight blaze
Firefighters are spent Saturday, July 13 dealing with a fire at the Golden Lion Pub in South Hylton Sunderland.
Crews were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to a large blaze at the pub.
Four fire engines rushed to the scene and an aerial ladder platform was used to tackle to fire at the pub overnight.
Residents were warned to keep their windows and doors closed in the nearby area due to the amount of smoke from the fire.
The pub closed down last year but is up for sale and advertised on RIghtmove as a pub that had been “very much valued and heavily used by the local community.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire was ongoing and that crews were still at the building dealing with the fire on Saturday morning.