Fire at Sunderland home caused by unattended candle

Firefighters were called to a Sunderland home after a blaze broke out when a candle was left unattended.

No one was inside the property in Scruton Avenue when crews from Farringdon and Sunderland Central fire stations attended shortly after midnight.

The fire was in the living room, which suffered light damage as a result.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.22am, 13 firefighters from community fire stations at Farringdon and Sunderland Central attended Scruton Avenue in Sunderland.

"This was a two-storey semi-detached property. The fire was in the living room.

"The floor and fireplace were 2% damaged by fire.

"There was light smoke damage to the remainder of the living room.

"The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

"Positive pressure ventilation was also used.

"At the time of the call, it was believed to be persons reported.

"However, on arrival the occupier was not at home.

"The case was a candle left unattended."