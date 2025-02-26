Find out where the cheapest filling stations are for petrol and diesel in Sunderland

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:38 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the city.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

In Sunderland, the average price for unleaded is around 137.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.9p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Wednesday, February 26.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in Sunderland

At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26.

2. Asda, Thompson Road

At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps

At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 134.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26.

3. Sainsbury's, Riverside Road

At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 134.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps

At BP, on Wessington Way, unleaded cost 135.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26.

4. BP, Wessington Way

At BP, on Wessington Way, unleaded cost 135.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps

