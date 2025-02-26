Find out where the cheapest filling stations are for petrol and diesel in Sunderland

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

In Sunderland, the average price for unleaded is around 137.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.9p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Wednesday, February 26.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in Sunderland These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Asda, Thompson Road At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sainsbury's, Riverside Road At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 134.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . BP, Wessington Way At BP, on Wessington Way, unleaded cost 135.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, February 26. | Google Maps Photo Sales