Sunderland’s fifth family hub has opened its doors.

Winnibell Family Hub in Hendon was unveiled at an official launch led by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman.

The hub in Lombard Street is the fifth to open in Sunderland and will offer help and support to families from pregnancy up until children are 19 years, or 25 years for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

During the celebratory fun day parents, grandparents, carers, babies and children were invited to see the refurbished site, take part in activities including circus skills, messy play and storytelling and learn about the free services and support available through the Family Hubs.

Mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman and Consort Cllr Harry Trueman officially open the Winnibell Family Hub, and were joined by parents, residents and pupils of Hudson Road Primary School, and the family of Winnie Davies. Submitted picture.

Together for Children - Sunderland City Council’s Children’s services partner - has established five hubs across the city as part of the Government’s £75million investment in Family Hub and Start for Life schemes across England.

Councillor Trueman said: "I am delighted to be opening another Family Hub in Sunderland – they really are a one stop shop for families in Sunderland.

“Not only do they provide a safe, caring and fun environment for families, but they also offer practical help and support with everything from feeding to mental health, relationship building and support groups.

“The package of support and guidance provided at the hubs will help children to realise their full potential and are warmly welcomed by us all."

Submitted picture from the opening of the Winnibell Family Hub.

The Winnibell Family Hub has been proudly named after local legends Winnie Davies and Ellen Belle.

Winnie Davies was a pillar of the community in Hendon, and well-known for organising carnivals and fairs for families.

Ellen Belle was the first female councillor in Sunderland and represented Hendon for 23 years where she became renowned for her commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of families.

The council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young people, Councillor Linda Williams said: "Family Hubs are an essential part of our communities and they bring partners and professionals from different areas together to best support families, children and young people.

“I am delighted the same service will now be available to those families in Hendon.

“The new Family Hub is named after two renowned women from the area Winnie Davies and Ellen Belle MBE and we are honoured to continue to support families and children in the community they loved through our Family Hub."

Family Hubs are part of the national vision to ensure all families can access the support they need and the NHS Start for Life programme. Locally the hubs support Sunderland City Council’s City Plan for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland.

TfC's chief officer, Jill Colbert OBE said: "It’s wonderful to see all five of our Family Hubs officially open and they play a pivotal role in our city's support and advice network for families.

"The Family Hubs are ideally positioned throughout the city to give families greater access to activities as well as support, advice and help in a way that works for them.

“All five of our centres are warm and welcoming and our team make sure everyone who steps through the door is comfortable and able to access the activities and support they need.

“Whether you’re looking for health advice during pregnancy, free activities to do with your baby or you need some guidance on everything from stopping smoking to financial advice and getting back to work, our team can help.

“Our Hubs are about creating a community that supports families in Sunderland to thrive."