There were fireworks as well as festive fun as Seaham switched on its Christmas lights.

Crowds gathered in both Church Street and Terrace Green for an evening of entertainment that included a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Fireworks light up the Seaham sky at the Christmas lights switch-on

Seaham mayor, Coun Barbara Allen, was on hand to help with the official switch-on.

Santa Claus and his helpers at the Seaham Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds gather around one of the trees on Church Street after the Christmas lights switch-on