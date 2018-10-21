Faye Tozer 'trots' through to the next week of Strictly Come Dancing

Former Steps popstar Faye Tozer is through to next week's Strictly Come Dancing.

Faye and her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice, are among the bookies favourites to win the show this year.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice dance on the Northern Spire bridge.

On Saturday they were awarded an impressive 33 points by the judges for their Foxtrot.

And, tonight they were saved to dance again in the viewer's vote.

Earlier in the week the pair visited Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge to perfect their Foxtrot.

Tonight it was the turn of Capital FM DJ, Vick Hope, and her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima, to leave the dance floor.

Faye, who is married to a Sunderland businessman and lives in Boldon, and Giovanni, are among the eleven remaining couples who will return to the dance floor next week for the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special.