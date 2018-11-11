Faye Tozer jives through to the Blackpool ballroom after wowing Strictly Come Dancing judges

Faye Tozer is packing her bags for Blackpool after getting safely through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Steps star collected a 10 amongst her scores as she and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges on Saturday night.

Faye, who lives in West Boldon with her family, performed a jive for the audience in the BBC One show, and earned a second place on the leader board with 36 points.

Now they will go on to dance at Blackpool’s world-famous Tower Ballroom next week.

While judge Bruno Tonioli awarded them a full 10 and his fellow panel members Dame Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood gave them a nine, head judge Shirley Ballas gifted them just an eight, saying: "I think it was extremely competent and I think it was extremely capable and I think you’re an outstanding dancer, I want to say that first.

"But we are now going into Blackpool week and I just get the feeling that most people are fighting, truly fighting for their position."

This evening, viewers saw Danny John-Jules eliminated after the dance-off.

The Red Dwarf star had been the subject of a string of headlines about a disagreement in the dance studio with partner Amy Dowden but after he got the boot he paid tribute to her, saying: "Everything I have done on this show is because of Amy."

Dowden had reportedly walked out of a session on Wednesday, before the pair resolved the row and returned to training.

But their Caribbean-themed samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul and Kent Jones landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the second week in a row.

He eventually got the chop after landing in the dance-off with cricketer Graeme Swann and his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

After both couples danced again, judge Craig Revel Horwood chose to save John-Jules and Dowden saying: "Just for sheer level of difficulty and who I think is the best dancer. That is Danny and Amy."

But Darcey Bussell chose to save Graeme and Oti, saying: "I wish you didn't put me in this position, I am not enjoying this at all.

"The couple I would like to save, on a more finished performance without any mistakes, is Graeme and Oti."

Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas both echoed Bussell's sentiments, with Ballas saying: "Both couples were really wonderful. I think they both put the best step forward but with a more flawless performance, more energy packed, with more excitement, I'm going to go with Graeme and Oti."