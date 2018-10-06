Faye Tozer is the One the Strictly Come Dancing judges Want as Grease dance routine blows them away

Grease was the word for twinkle-toed Faye Tozer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Adopted Mackem Faye and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges in tonight's movie special.

The pair were dressed as John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, aka Danny and Sandy from the classic 1978 musical and performed a quickstep to You're the One That I Want.

Faye and Giovanni made an impressive start last week - but were even better tonight.

Fellow contestant Joe Sugg confessed to having had a crush on both Sandy and Faye when younger, and said: "I feel like I've died and gone to Heaven - Strictly Heaven.

"I love Movie Week."

Their quickstep blew the judges away

Faye and Giovanni racked up four nine scores (including Craig Revel Horwood's first of the entire series) for a total of 36,which catapulted them to the top of the leaderboard.

The judges were fulsome in their praise, with Shirley Ballas describing the performance as ''just one of the best quicksteps I think I have ever seen on Strictly,' while Craig Revel Horwood said: "Three words. Fab. U. Lous."

And Darcey Bussell told Faye: "You were actually gliding. It was stunning."

Afterwards, Faye said she was loving the chance to make her Hollywood dreams come true: "I am just going to stay dressed like this forever."

Faye, 42, trained at the Anne Gale School of Dance where she achieved qualifications in dance, including ballet, tap and modern and has wanted to take part in Strictly for years.

She grew up in Dunstable, Befordshire, and made her name with the band Steps between 1997 and 2001. She has pursued a career as an actress and a TV presenter since the band split.

She lives in West Boldon with Sunderland-born businessman husband Michael Smith and son Benjamin.

Faye is a patron of South Shields charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation, which was launched in honour of Charlie, who died aged 30 months in October 2013 after fighting an undiagnosed condition.

The results show will be at 7.45pm and will see next couple eliminated.