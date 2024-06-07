Fascinating pictures show work taking shape on the new Wear footbridge connecting key Sunderland regeneration sites
The team working on the impressive new footbridge connecting the city centre to the Sheepfolds and Stadium of Light has released pictures giving a fascinating insight into the project.
Work is well underway and due for completion in summer 2025.
The new footbridge will be 10m wide, 30m high and over 250m long, comprising reinforced concrete piers, steel box girder superstructure and a precast concrete deck.
VolkerStevin is responsible for designing and building the £31million ‘smart bridge’ pedestrian and cyclist crossing.
The bridge will connect the city centre, via the 'Riverside Sunderland' regeneration of the former Vaux site, to the Sheepfolds, where redevelopment work is under way to create an impressive new village of businesses in a historic stable block.
Both sides will also house a new community of 1,000 homes, amongst other developments, including the new Eye Hospital
The bridge is also expected to be used by fans visiting the Stadium of Light for SAFC matches as well as large concerts and events at the venue.
It will also improve access to the Beacon of Light and Aquatic Centre.
