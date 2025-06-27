‘Fantastic for families’: Birtley garden centre offering free kids’ gardening workshops
Scheduled for Sunday, 6 July, the free and interactive workshop - titled Wonderful Rainforests - will introduce young participants to the ecological significance and biodiversity of rainforests around the world.
The session will explore key topics including the structure of rainforests, the importance of their conservation, and the unique plant and animal life they support. Children will also learn about tropical plants suitable for indoor spaces and take part in interactive activities, including crafting paper rainforest frogs.
The Little Seedlings Club is a regular event at Dobbies' Birtley location, designed to engage children with environmental and gardening topics in an interactive group setting. The workshops are free to attend, though advance booking is recommended due to limited spaces.
Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is pleased to welcome families along, saying: “The Wonderful Rainforests Little Seedlings Club will be an excellent chance for children to learn some meaningful knowledge on the environment while having fun and getting involved in games and crafts.
“Our free Little Seedlings Club at our Birtley store is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together at Dobbies and for kids to make friends in a fun and engaging group setting.”
To find out more and book a space on the Little Seedlings workshop at Dobbies, visit www.dobbies.com
