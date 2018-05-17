Family's special message to 'beautiful angel' Bradley Lowery on 7th birthday date

Bradley Lowery's family have shared a heartbreaking message to their little hero on the date of his 7th birthday.

Posting on the official Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, mum Gemma Lowery spoke of her family's sadness at not being able to celebrate the special day with their little boy.

Bradley lost his life in July last year - but his sixth birthday was an event to remember, with dozens attending a special party in Blackhall to make the day one he and his family would never forget.

Best friend Jermain Defoe, and former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone were among the special guests.

Today, Gemma will take on a skydive in her son's memory. He lost his life in July last year, and his story has since inspired so much hard work and fundraising across the world.

Bradley would have turned 7 today. Pictures: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Gemma's post said: "Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful angel up in heaven.

"Mammy, daddy and your big brother Kieran love you and miss you more than any words could ever describe.

"Our hearts are broken and will never be fixed, waking up on Brad's birthday without him here is horrendous. My house should be filled with excitement and laughter but instead it’s replaced with sadness and tears.

Bradley Lowery at his sixth birthday party.

"I know my baby boy will have a fun-filled birthday up in heaven with all his family and friends, and I’m sure he will be watching over me especially when I jump out the plane today but that doesn’t stop the hole in my heart missing my boy on his special day."