Family of X Factor Star Molly Scott tell of ‘emotional rollercoaster’ after first of live shows

The family of X Factor singing sensation Molly Scott have told of their anxious wait to find out if the teenager would make it through to the next stage of the show.

The 16-year-old, from Easington, made her debut appearance on the live shows of the ITV competition on Saturday where she sang Fake Love by BTS.

The former English Martyrs pupil wowed the judges and received a standing ovation from her mentor Simon Cowell and fellow judge Robbie Williams.

Molly Scott performs on the first X Factor live show. Picture: Thames/Syco/ITV.

Her performance earned her enough votes from the public to make it through to this Saturday’s live show.

Following her appearance last week, proud dad Martin Scott, 47, has told the Mail of how the family faced a tense wait to find out if Molly had made it.

The electrical engineer said: “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. “We were so pleased with Molly’s performance, but then you start worrying about the public voting and then on Sunday night you’re nervously waiting on the results.”

The whole of the community has got behind Molly in the hope to see her win the competition.

Martin and Louise Scott, Molly's mum and dad.

Pupils and staff at Molly’s old primary school, St Teresa’s RC Primary School in Hartlepool, are also backing her to go all the way.

And parents Martin and Louise Scott said they are so grateful to have the support of the region.

Martin added: “Overall its been fantastic and we are overwhelmed with all of the good luck messages and positive feedback she has had.”

Molly who returned home for a brief visit this week after the first live show, thanked the community for their support.

She said: “I am back in Easington, my home town and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“The shops and everything are full of my photos. “I am so, so happy, please keep supporting me.

“Love you all.”

The talented singer successfully battled through to the first of the live shows after impressing in a round of auditions at judge Simon Cowell’s Malibu home.

After her performance judge Ayda Field was impressed by how far Molly has come, telling her she had “everything that it takes to be a pop star.”

Molly will be back on the X Factor on Saturday, at 8.35pm.

To vote for Molly call: 090 20 50 51 04. Or on mobile call: 6 50 51 04.

Votes are subject to a charge, but supporters can vote via the app for free.