Family and friends of tragic Mark Langton make donation to Sunderland RNLI in his memory

Friends and family of a Sunderland teenager who lost his life in a drowning accident have donated £1,000 to the city's RNLI branch in his memory.

Mark Langton died after being washed out to sea at Hendon Promenade in 2006.

Family and friends of Mark Langton make a donation to Sunderland RNLI. Picture: Andy McGill/RNLI.

He was playing with friends when he was caught up in rough-breaking waves but, despite the best efforts of rescue teams, was pronounced dead at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Since his death, Mark's family and friends have continued to support the city's RNLI volunteers, raising more than £16,000 in his name towards the operational running costs of Sunderland's two inshore lifeboats.

Most recently, they have donated £1,000 to coincide with the 13th anniversary of Mark's death.

The teenager lost his life on April 10, 2006, during the Easter holidays - and as the commemoration of his death approaches, the RNLI is reminding people visiting the coast during the break of the dangers and how to stay safe by the sea.

James Jamieson, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Sunderland RNLI, said: "The donations we continue to receive from Mark’s family and friends are very much appreciated and help us to continue the vital work our volunteers do.

"Mark’s tragic death reminds us all of the dangers of the sea and I would like to stress that if you are visiting the coast please go with other people, check the weather and tides and if anyone does get into trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Ever since Mark died, his family and friends have arranged various fundraising events to support the volunteers at Sunderland RNLI.

Their work is supported by the Hendon Grange pub, which hosts a weekly bingo evening on a Thursday. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Over the last two years Sunderland’s two lifeboats have launched 141 times, saving three lives and rescuing 67 people.

Paul Nicholson, Helmsman at Sunderland RNLI added: "Once again we are extremely grateful for the efforts and generosity made in Mark’s memory.

"The funds are very much appreciated and go towards the essential work our volunteers do on Sunderland’s coastline."