Families raise over £5,000 for SAFC Foundation of Light while enjoying summer activities
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 1,000 people were welcomed through the door at the Beacon of Light, next to the Stadium of Light, with a range of sports, games and stalls on offer throughout the community hub.
The Foundation recognises that during the summer, children can sometimes face social isolation when they’re away from school friends, or when they are taken away from their daily routine.
Not only can this period prove difficult for the young people concerned, but also for their parents who are struggling financially, as keeping their children entertained can come at a cost.
For just a £2 donation to the Foundation of Light, the local community could take part in various football challenges, basketball, golf, cupcake decorating, arts and crafts, and much more, including inclusive activities for those with a disability.
Representatives from the University of Sunderland and Lumi Nova – a digital therapeutic app for seven to 12 year olds - had stalls to meet up with families and talk about what they have to offer.
Lesley Spuhler, CEO of Foundation of Light, told the Echo: “The whole day has been a massive success. We are incredibly grateful to everyone for coming along and helping to fundraise for a great cause, with over 1,000 people joining us at the Beacon.
"We hope families got to see the vast array of activities the Beacon of Light provides all year round and that they are back for more soon.”
The Beacon of Light is open seven days a week. It offers five-a-side football, a 4G rooftop pitch, an indoor arena which can be booked for table tennis, basketball, badminton, netball and multi-use games areas.
Along with the Family Fun Day, all money made by Beacon of Light bookings goes straight to the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.
The foundation, established by former SAFC chairman Bob Murray in 2001, supports families across the North East by tackling some of the region's biggest challenges, including obesity, unemployment, antisocial behaviour and poor mental health.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.