A failed asylum seeker who was deported for stalking his ex continued to pester the victim and her family from 6,000 miles away then re-entered the UK within weeks.

Brazilian national Takayama Silva got a community order in February for bombarding the woman with hundreds of texts, videoing himself leaving a gold rose on her doorstep and hanging around her home with flowers after their brief relationship ended.

After his conviction, which also resulted in him getting a five-year restraining order, Silva, who had arrived in the UK on a tourist Visa in 2021 then made a failed asylum application, was transferred to an immigration removal centre at Gatwick.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was deported to Brazil in March, continued to contact the victim and her family while in the South American country and by May he was back in the UK, trying to book a flight from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

He was arrested at Belfast Airport.

Silva, 28, of no fixed address, who has a previous conviction for a public order offence in Edinburgh last August, admitted entering the UK without leave and three offences of breach of a restraining order.

Judge Sarah Mallett today jailed him for 52 months, with an indefinite restraining order and said he will be automatically deported again.

The judge told him: "You had just been deported because of commission of offences against the same victim.

"The only apparent reason for re-entering the jurisdiction was you were seeking to breach the restraining order."

Judge Mallett said the cumulative, "drip by drip" affect of the offending was "incredibly damaging" to the victim.

The court heard on March 21, despite the restraining order that was meant to protect the woman, she received a letter from Silva, with a "Gatwick" postmark, saying he wanted to hug her again and that he was "sad in prison".

The woman said the contact made her "uneasy" but Silva was deported to Brazil the following day.

However, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court: "The defendant continued to breach the restraining order while in Brazil."

Miss Kaur said Silva sent Facebook messages to the victim's sister and brother-in-law declaring that he "still loves her", "thought about her every day" and wanted to "prove" his feelings.

Silva continued to try and follow the victim's social media accounts and after realising he was blocked from them all he set up a new Instagram profile where he uploaded pictures of them together during their brief relationship.

Miss Kaur added: "On May 19 he sent a Facebook message to her sister stating he had travelled across the ocean, that he was in Dublin and asked her to send the complainant a message to say he was very close to her again.

"On May 20 the defendant uploaded a photograph on that Instagram account holding a gift bag with the words Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK.

"On May 21 the defendant was located at Belfast Airport attempting to board a flight to Inverness. The defendant had no lawful leave to be in the UK."

After his arrest Silva made a statement saying he should not have contacted the victim but he "just wanted to speak to her as he loved her".

He claimed he was on his way to Brussels but added this was the "last chance to be together".

Robin Patton, defending, said Silva faces automatic deportation.

Mr Patton said Silva has "symbolically" thrown away a birthday card the victim once bought him and added: "His interest in her is over."