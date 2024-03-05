Facebook down with Instagram and Messenger also hit by apparent outages
Social media users have been hit by Facebook, Instagram and Messenger outages as Meta apps and websites appear to have gone down.
Reporting sites such as Downdetector are showing a huge spike in users experiencing difficulties.
The Meta sites and applications went down around 3.30pm today, Tuesday, March 5.
WhatsApp, which is also owned by the online giant, however, appears to be functioning normally.
Meta is yet to issue a statement on the situation, which appears to be hitting users around the world.