Extra police patrols to tackle Christmas drinking disorder

Extra police patrols will visit city centre streets to tackle any festive drinking disorder.

Officers are also asking the public to consider making cash or food donations to food banks or the Salvation Army to help deter beggars.

As part of the Safer Durham Partnership, Durham Constabulary is working with Durham County Council, businesses, residents and voluntary groups to reduce crime, the fear of crime and tackle anti-social behaviour during December.

Under the Safer Durham Partnership banner, support will also be available for those who find themselves sleeping rough or are homeless.

Durham City Neighbourhood Inspector Andrea Arthur said: “We encourage the public to report issues in the correct way so that we know where and when incidents are occurring.

“Additional police officers and neighbourhood wardens will be visible in the Durham City area throughout December.

“Police and anti-social behaviour team will plan actions against individuals identified as being involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Jane Robinson, chair of Durham City Safety Group and Durham County Council’s corporate director for adult and health services, said: “During Christmas a lot of people will be out and about in the city shopping and on nights out.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves but it is worth remembering there can be an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour at this time of year and that there are risks associated with the cold weather and drinking too much, both to your health and of drowning if you’re close to open water.

“Council staff will be out and about with our colleagues at the police to help people stay safe and to look out for anyone sleeping rough.

"However, we would urge people to be sensible, aware of the risks and look out for others.”

Any incidents should be reported by calling 999 in an emergency or via 101 to ensure officers can receive the most accurate information possible.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800-555111.

Concerns of homelessness can be raised via the council’s housing advice line on 0300-0268000 or if you are worried about someone sleeping rough call national organisation StreetLink on 0300-5000914.