Ex-Sunderland mayor calls for action over 'blot on the landscape' former car showroom

A former Mayor of Sunderland has called on city leaders to tackle the owners of what he calls the a 'blot on the landscape' former car showroom.

The former car showroom off the A690. | Sunderland Echo

Leslie Scott was mayor for the Sunderland City Council year of 2007/08, and was a Labour councillor for the St Chad's ward for decades.

Now he is making his voice heard again, stating he is unhappy with the image of the city presented by the former Stratstone showroom off the A690 near Houghton, where Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles were sold until around 2018 when the premises were abandoned.

Former Mayor of Sunderland Les Scott. Picture by Stu Norton.

The vandalised site it occupies is described by estate agents as a "£1,500,000 development opportunity", but has been on the market for at least two years.

The two-acre site also includes a three-bedroom bungalow and other smaller buildings, with the estate agents adding that: "The premises require complete refurbishment/redevelopment."

The property was acquired by dealership giant Pendragon when it acquired Reg Vardy PLC in 2006.

The Echo contacted Pendragon, which has been sold to UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia.

The company was asked for an update on the property and what the realistic possibilities are for a sale were.

The company replied that the site is owned by Stratstone, which is now owned by Lithia, but could offer no further details.

The Echo then contacted Stratstone, but was informed that no further details were available.

Stratstone still operates from premises on the other side of the A690.

Mr Scott said: "It's not the sort of image we want to portray to visitors coming into Sunderland. The other A690 blot on the landscape the former police station at North Moor has at last been demolished.

"The showroom was an early Reg Vardy facility displaying top of the range cars but since their takeover by Pendragon nearly 20 years ago it soon fell redundant.

"Pendragon has subsequently been taken over and it's easy to see how places like this get forgotten in vast international property portfolios.

"I can see little future commercial use for this building which is of a very light structure. It's probably not fit for conversion into an alternative use hence little interest over many years.

How the showroom used to look. | Google Street View

"To the rear of the building is a derelict bungalow maybe in different hands so the footprint of the site is bigger than viewed from the highway. It probably comes down to the value of the site which is further complicated by being in the green belt.

"I'm sure the local councillors are aware of the situation and I hope the council intervenes to talk to the owners and a solution is worked out. We cannot just leave the place to deteriorate as it will become a danger to the public."

Sunderland City Council has said: "The building is privately owned and the council has not been made aware of any plans for the site."