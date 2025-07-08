Charles Andrew Jefferson | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A former bus driver caught with child abuse images has kept his freedom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found 302 pictures and two prohibited images on Charles Jefferson's computer devices after they were seized in November 2020. Jefferson, 44, of Edgeware Court, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images and one of possessing prohibited images of children.

Newcastle Crown Court heard 22 of the pictures were Category A, which is the most serious, 14 were category B and 266 Category C. Jefferson, a former bus driver and McDonalds worker, admitted he had downloaded the material out of "curiosity" and has since sought professional help. He has no similar convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Andrew Jefferson | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to six months, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements. Jefferson must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

Judge Adams said Jefferson has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which may be linked to the offending and has other mental health problems.