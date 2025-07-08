Ex-bus driver and McDonald's worker from Sunderland caught with child abuse images keeps freedom
Police found 302 pictures and two prohibited images on Charles Jefferson's computer devices after they were seized in November 2020. Jefferson, 44, of Edgeware Court, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images and one of possessing prohibited images of children.
Newcastle Crown Court heard 22 of the pictures were Category A, which is the most serious, 14 were category B and 266 Category C. Jefferson, a former bus driver and McDonalds worker, admitted he had downloaded the material out of "curiosity" and has since sought professional help. He has no similar convictions.
Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to six months, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements. Jefferson must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.
Judge Adams said Jefferson has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which may be linked to the offending and has other mental health problems.