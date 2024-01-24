Equal pay row steps up as GMB members quiz Sunderland City Council bosses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care workers will take their campaign to recover money they say is rightfully theirs to Sunderland City Hall tonight, January 24, 2024.

The mainly female workers will protest full council tonight as they launch legal action to recover £100,000s in wages and pension contributions they say they are owed.

Workers will be asking seven questions to councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff employed at Sunderland Care and Support (SCAS) say they are paid less per hour than male-dominated jobs and have been denied access to a more generous Local Authority Pension Scheme, that is predominantly used by male council workers.

The council meting will be held at Sunderland City Hall

Following the breakdown of talks, the union is now moving to take legal action against the council.

Kim Inglis, care worker and GMB representative, said: "Today we will bring real women's stories to full council.

"Stories like Gemma's who said: ‘Equal pay would mean I’m not living hand to mouth every month. I’d be able to spoil my little boy now and then and not have to worry if I could afford it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Louise who said: ‘It would mean I wouldn’t have to work as much additional overtime and would have a better work life balance.’

"And Gillian who said: ‘I’m a single parent and homeowner. My basic wage just covers my bills, so I have to work a lot of overtime just to make ends meet. I also have elderly parents to look after, and I’m left exhausted. Working fewer hours would give me a better work life balance’.

"These stories tell the real story on unfair pay, and we won't tolerate it. So today we are launching our formal legal equal pay cases against Sunderland City Council.

"We urge all SCAS workers to contact the GMB to lodge their legal claim as soon as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement from Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Care and Support said the organisations were aware of concerns raised by the GMB on staff terms and conditions, and the council had met union representatives: "We have always encouraged staff to come forward with any issues that they have in relation to their pay and grading.

"As we receive representations on these matters, we are continuing to follow due and legal process and it is completely incorrect and untrue to suggest otherwise.

"All parties, including the GMB, have agreed a process to take these issues forward.