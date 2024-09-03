WWF praises Sunderland for its efforts to tackle climate change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading environmental charity World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) has named Sunderland as one of the cities leading the global effort to combat climate change.

The city has been named as the UK’s National Winner of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2024.

The OPCC is one of the largest and longest-running climate challenges for local governments in the world. Since its inception in 2011, it has been highlighting leading examples of climate mitigation and adaptation from cities around the world.

Over 350 local governments from nearly 50 countries participated in this year’s competition, with the jury ranking cities based upon:

Alignment of cities’ targets with the Paris Agreement

Inclusion of a well-balanced climate action plan to support achieving stated goals

Coherence in climate action strategies

Mainstreaming of climate action in the city administration, as well as reinforcement through stakeholder dialogue

Leadership in terms of being open and innovative, and aiming to influence climate action beyond the city’s own borders.

Each of the national winners will now enter the running for placement as one of the two OPCC Global Winners, which will be announced and celebrated at an award ceremony at the World Urban Forum in Cairo at the beginning of November.

Victoria Olausson, Global Lead of the OPCC, said: “The jury found Sunderland's approach to climate action to be ambitious, multi-dimensional and well-balanced, scoring positively across all sectors.

“Also noted was the declaration of a Climate Emergency in 2019, wherein the city recognised the necessity of immediate action to address the climate crisis which led to the creation of a local low carbon framework. The implementation of a “Shadow Board” demonstrates innovative thinking and inclusive decision-making within the city.”

Sunderland' City Council has made a commitment to work with partner organisations in the city to ensure the city is carbon neutral by 2040.

The city's Low Carbon Framework was published in December 2020 and outlines the areas where action is planned in order to help the city reach this ambitious target.

Over the last four years, Sunderland City Council, alongside city partners, has invested heavily into reducing the city's carbon footprint, including:

Establishing the Environmental, Green Sustainable (EGS) youth forum to give young people a say on the city's carbon-cutting initiatives

Joining the global Refill movement to help businesses and residents become less reliant on plastic and launching Refill Sunderland

Creating living roofs at the city's bus shelters to make them more friendly to bees and other living pollinators

Planting nearly 47 hectares of trees across the city since 2021 as part of the wider North East Community Forest programme

Facilitating the development of a first-of-its-kind 100% renewable electricity Microgrid working closely with Nissan and AESC UK to support green manufacturing (Electric Vehicle and Battery production)

Supporting businesses, community organisations and residents to access funding to retrofit their buildings to reduce carbon emissions as well as reduce fuel costs

Launching an annual sustainability festival, EcoFest Sunderland.

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sunderland has been named the national winner of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge.

“We have invested significantly and worked tirelessly to make Sunderland more environmentally sustainable over recent years and ensure we are doing our bit to support the global shift to Net Zero and this is testament to this incredible effort.

“That said, for all this is an incredible achievement to celebrate, we are also well aware that we can not afford to rest on our laurels and we must continue working towards reducing our carbon footprint if we are to achieve our bold ambitions.

“We all have a part to play and we must all do our bit as individuals, organisations, businesses and communities to help leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

OPCC finalists are also invited to participate in We Love Cities, a public engagement campaign that allows people across the globe to express support for sustainable urban development by voting for their favourite finalists and posting improvement suggestions for the cities.

The campaign aims to inspire and raise awareness for the progress being made in cities to tackle the climate emergency; giving residents the opportunity to celebrate, vote and make suggestions to decision makers; reward communities and strengthen the bond between residents and decision makers.

Voting happens several ways, via hashtag use on social media, the voting button on the We Love Cities website and a feedback form where citizens can say what they love about their city and/or what they think can improve in the city. Voting starts 1 Oct and ends 31 Oct.

To find out more about We Love Cities or to feedback on Sunderland’s Low Carbon plans, visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/welovecities