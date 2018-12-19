What's the weather going to be like in Sunderland on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

We are well and truly into the Christmas spirit - and families across Wearside are getting ready to toast the big day.

It's hard to believe that Christmas will have come and gone in just a few days- but there's plenty of fun to get through before then, whether it be visits to Santa, wrapping presents or a trip to the pantomime!

Can we expect a white Christmas?

And the question on everyone's lips (as always) is, "what will the weather be like?"

According to the current forecast from the Met Office, Sunderland is set to see a chilly but clear Christmas Eve.

Temperatures are estimated to be between 4°C and -1°C on Monday, with forecasters predicting similar for Tuesday. There will be some cloud, but it looks like we will enjoy a touch of winter sun.

Not long until Santa!

The last official white Christmas was in 2010, say the Met Office, when there was widespread snow across North East and South West England, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of Wales.