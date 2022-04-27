This is where and when summer dog exclusion zones come back into effect on Sunderland beaches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The zones apply to Roker beach and a limited stretch at Seaburn, from this Sunday, May 1, until Friday, September 30.The restrictions are part of the City Council's wider Public Space Protection Order which was introduced in 2019 and were renewed last year following extensive public consultation.

Around 92% of the 6,700 people taking part said they were in favour of keeping the dog exclusion zones in place with no changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Coates, Neighbourhood Enforcement Manager at Sunderland City Council, said the measures were intended to allow everyone to enjoy the city’s beaches during the summer: "We're aware that not everyone knows about the dog exclusion zones or remembers when they come into force which is why we're taking this opportunity to remind them,” she said.

"We also have clear signage at both beaches as well as information on our website."

Anyone caught breaching the dog exclusion zones or not clearing up after their dog and disposing of the waste in a dog waste bin or their own bin faces a fixed penalty fine of £100."We're lucky enough to have some fabulous beaches in Sunderland with more than enough space for everyone, so we would ask anyone planning to take their dog for a walk along the beach to make sure that they check the signage and observe the zones,” said Michelle.

New signage explains the restrictions

"Although the vast majority of our residents do this, we still see some irresponsible dog owners who allow their dogs to foul on our footpaths, green spaces and beaches and don't clear it up.

"This has resulted in us issuing 194 fixed penalty notices for dog fouling and dog control offences citywide in the last year, and 62 for dog fouling and dog control at Roker and Seaburn beaches over the same period."

For further information on the city's Public Space Protection Order and the area covered by the dog exclusion zone visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/pspo

Dog waste bins are in place on the seafront