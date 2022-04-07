These are the latest Sunderland residents fined for discarding cigarettes and fly-tipping

Sunderland City Council brought prosecutions against two individuals with the fines imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 6.

The court heard that Environmental Enforcement Officers spotted one man discard his cigarette end on the ground in Newbottle Street, Houghton on September 10 last year.

Paul William Hamilton was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £150 for the offence of littering but failed to pay despite several reminder letters.

Hamilton, of Houghton, failed to attend court but the case was proven in absence. He was fined £220 fine and must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Demi Perry, of New Silksworth, was also fined for failing to assist with fly-tipping enquiries after bags of waste were found dumped in the back lane of Somerset Street and Durham Terrace, in Silksworth.

The council said: “Evidence identified amongst the waste suggested it belonged to Miss Perry but despite repeated requests, the defendant failed to cooperate with the council’s investigation. She did not attend court and her case was proven in absence.”

Perry was fined £220, along with costs of £198.00 and a victim surcharge of £34 for failing to assist with an investigation into fly-tipping.

Sandra Mitchell, Assistant Director of Community Resilience at Sunderland City Council, said: "If someone fails to dispose of their rubbish - from a cigarette end to a fly tip - properly and legally, they run the risk of being handed a Fixed Penalty Notice. If they ignore reminders and warning letters, we can and will take court action.

"While we know most Sunderland residents do act responsibly, we are determined to crack down on the minority who spoil our neighbourhoods with littering and fly-tipping."

The council said 698 people have received Fixed Penalty Notices for littering in Sunderland in the last two years, of which 91 have been prosecuted for non-payment.