Sunderland residents urged to Bin the Wipe to protect the sewers

An environmental campaign which is aiming to put an end to sewer flooding is set to target new areas of Sunderland.

Wipes flood homes, so put them in the bin, not the bog. | 3rd party

Northumbrian Water’s Bin the Wipe campaign, which was recently adopted across the country, will be hitting the streets of Wearside - and teams of sewer workers will be focusing on reducing blockages caused by wrongly flushed wipes, in and around the postcodes of SR3.

Communities can expect to see an increase in activity from the Bin the Wipe team, as they will be taking to the streets to clear blockages, talk to customers and educate residents on the environmental impacts of flushing wipes.

The chosen postcodes in Sunderland have experienced 80 cases of sewer flooding which were caused by wipes over the last four years. These instances could be reduced by up to 100% as seen in other areas across the North East of England.

During the visits, teams on the ground will be out monitoring pipes and using some very innovative tools to identify where the wipes are being flushed from; helping to educate customers and reduce those blockages, as well as the risks of potential sewer flooding.

These tools include the scary looking “barbarian”, which is a spiky circular device, weighing two pounds and resembling a crown.

Simon Cyhanko, head of Wastewater Networks for Northumbrian Water, said: “Flushing wipes can have some really devastating consequences, as some customers in these areas unfortunately know.

“That is why it’s so important for our teams to work within these communities to try and eliminate the risk of sewer flooding happening.

“We know not all people in the area flush wipes, and we are grateful for their good disposal habits. However, our aim is to help people understand the issues flushed wipes cause and make a simple change.

“Our Bin the Wipe campaign has seen extraordinary levels of success across the whole of the North East, and the team are excited to start working in some new areas to try and make the whole of our region flooding-free.”

This is an effortless way in which to protect the environment. To find out more about the campaign, visit Bin the Wipe page of the Northumbrian Water website.