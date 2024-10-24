Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading environmental charity World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) has named Sunderland as one of the cities leading the global effort to combat climate change.

The city has been named as the UK’s National Winner of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2024.

As national champion Sunderland now has the chance to now enter the running for placement as one of the two OPCC Global Winners, and you have the chance to help make it happen by voting for the city.

Over 350 local governments from nearly 50 countries participated in this year’s competition, with the jury ranking cities based upon:

Alignment of cities’ targets with the Paris Agreement

Inclusion of a well-balanced climate action plan to support achieving stated goals

Coherence in climate action strategies

Mainstreaming of climate action in the city administration, as well as reinforcement through stakeholder dialogue

Leadership in terms of being open and innovative, and aiming to influence climate action beyond the city’s own borders.

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sunderland has been named the national winner of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge.

“We have invested significantly and worked tirelessly to make Sunderland more environmentally sustainable over recent years and ensure we are doing our bit to support the global shift to Net Zero and this is testament to this incredible effort.

“That said, for all this is an incredible achievement to celebrate, we are also well aware that we can not afford to rest on our laurels and we must continue working towards reducing our carbon footprint if we are to achieve our bold ambitions.

“We all have a part to play and we must all do our bit as individuals, organisations, businesses and communities to help leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Sunderland City Council has made a commitment to work with partner organisations in the city to ensure the city is carbon neutral by 2040.

Over the last four years the Council has invested into a number of initiatives including establishing the Environmental, Green Sustainable (EGS) youth forum, creating living roofs on the city’s bus shelters, planting nearly 47 hectares of trees, and joining the Global Refill movement to help businesses and residents become less reliant on plastic.

The Council has also launched its annual sustainability festival, EcoFest Sunderland and is supporting local businesses to become more carbon efficient.

Victoria Olausson, Global Lead of the OPCC, said: “The jury found Sunderland’s approach to climate action to be ambitious, multi-dimensional and well-balanced, scoring positively across all sectors.

“Also noted was the declaration of a Climate Emergency in 2019, wherein the city recognised the necessity of immediate action to address the climate crisis which led to the creation of a local low carbon framework.”

You can vote for Sunderland and leave comments about what you love about your city and what can be improved by clicking the link on the City of Sunderland We Love Cities website.