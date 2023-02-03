Almost 25% of the economy in Houghton and Sunderland South, constituency of MP Bridget Philipson, is linked to the Net Zero economy, compared to 3.7 percent on average across the UK.

This comes from a report, called Mapping the Net Zero Economy, produced by CBI Economics, which claims the green economy is worth £70 billion a year nationally and directly and indirectly employs more than 840,000 people.

It also shows how parts of the North East lead the way in the green revolution, ahead of the rest of the country in transitioning to a green economy and taking advantage of some of the benefits on offer.

A report on the UK’s ‘Net Zero economy’ shows a Wearside constituency has the highest involvement in the green transition in the country.

Wearside, Tyneside and Teesside are among 20 “hot spots” identified where Net Zero makes up a larger than average proportion of the local economy, with London lagging behind.

Along the North East coastal area, more than 5% of the area’s Gross Value Added (GVA) is provided by the net-zero economy, including gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

Houghton and Sunderland South, home to EDF Energy Renewables, is named as a stand-out and an extremely high area of activity with 25% of the area’s GVA attributed to the net-zero economy.

This is the highest proportion of contribution by the net-zero economy to a single constituency within the UK.

The region’s green economy is boosted by high offshore wind energy, which is set to grow further as Dogger Bank, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, currently under construction.

The report shows that, at 1.14% of the entire economy, net-zero businesses in the North East make up the highest percentage of green businesses, compared to non-green, in the whole country.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are the next closest and the only other places in the UK where the green economy tops one percent.

In total, 41% picked the renewable sector compared to, for example, 24% selecting construction.