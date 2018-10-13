Striking pictures show Sunderland getting battered by winds and rain of Storm Callum

Heavy downpours and strong winds have continued to hit Sunderland today as Storm Callum continues to keep hold of the UK.

The weather has caused havoc up and down the country, with trains delayed and flood warnings in place elsewhere in the country.

Today, Sunderland has taken a drenching with very little let-up in the torrential weather - and it's set to continue into tomorrow.

A striking set of pictures by Echo reader Ian Maggiore show the lively conditions in full down at Seaburn, as strong winds and spray battered the coastline.

The extreme conditions didn't deter some of you, though. Ian caught one punter, plus one man and his dog, out for a walk on his camera.

Storm Callum has hit the region. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

A keen runner was also spotted down by the seafront.

According to Met Office forecast, heavy rain is due to hit Wearside later tonight, and continue for most of tomorrow.

Though temperatures have been mild today, it's set to drop slightly tomorrow with a chance of frost on Monday morning.

Autumn has definitely arrived. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

Storm Callum is the third named storm of the season to hit the UK.

The region has been battered by wind and rain. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

Braving the elements. Picture: Ian Maggiore.