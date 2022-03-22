And what better way is there to welcome in the (slightly) warmer weather than with a trip to one of Sunderland’s many wonderful green spaces.

We may not be seeing glorious sunshine or balmy temperatures just yet, but ice cream and sunglasses weather is right around the corner.

So, where will you be going with the family to soak up some vitamin D and enjoy the fresh air?

We asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite green spaces and parks in and around the city. Here are some of your favourites.

1. Riverside at Fatfield Signs of spring in full bloom in previous years at Fatfield Bridge. A great place to start your riverside walk. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Herrington Country Park A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city - and the chance to head for the Penshaw Monument steps if you've got the energy. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Princess Anne Park This Washington Park has a number of walking routes you could take - depending on how many steps you'd like to clock up that day! Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Roker Park If you're heading out with the whole family, Roker Park is a great shout! There's plenty to see and do - and you can pop down to the beach too. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales