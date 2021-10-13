Sanitary products, condoms and other waste found in a lake after music festivals in Herrington Country Park
A clean-up operation is underway after one of the lakes in Herrington Country Park was left in a sorry state following recent music festivals.
Sunderland City Council have confirmed that a clean-up operation is underway after it emerged on social media that condoms, sanitary products and other waste which had been discarded in Herrington Country Park.
Images captured by Echo photographer Frank Reid show condoms, tampon applicator and other sanitary products floating on top of the water in one of the lakes.
The local authority have confirmed that they are speaking to the event organiser and that the Environment Agency is investigating the matter.
A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “The City Council is aware of this matter, we are speaking to the event organiser at Herrington Country Park about what has happened, and a clean-up is underway.”
The operations director for Kubix Festival, Alex Hutchinson, has commented that the toilet facilities were managed by a third-party company and are cooperating with the Environment Agency with their investigations.
He said: “We are aware of the issue and are working closely with the Environment Agency, Sunderland City Council and other agencies to fully understand the issue and to support clean up and mitigation operations as best as possible.
"The toilets at all recent festivals were operated, emptied and waste disposal managed out by a third-party company under contract terms and as such we are not in a position to comment on exactly what may or may not have happened.
"We are however providing all possible information, co-operation and operational support to the Environment Agency to minimise any environmental impact and support their investigation into the matter.”