Pollution clean-up operation ongoing in Sunderland after diesel spill

Sunderland City Council and the Environment Agency are involved in dealing with the spill in South Hylton.

The Environment Agency said it was working to stop pollution into the Wear Estuary. The councul said no threat to public health had been identified, although peoply may notice a smell of fuel in the area.

The council said: “A tank containing red diesel at the City Council’s South Hylton depot has leaked and fuel has run into a culvert exiting at Pottery Lane, South Hylton.

"This happened overnight on Monday 8 November and yesterday Tuesday 9 November.

"The council is working with partner agencies on responding to the incident, this includes the containment, clean-up and monitoring.

"No threat to public health has been identified although the public may notice the smell of fuel in the South Hylton riverside area.

"Alongside the public’s wellbeing and the protection of the river’s wildlife, we are continuing to work with local and national partner agencies.

The operation to tackle the diesel spill is ongoing.

The Environment Agency tweeted: “Our officers are working with partners to stop pollution into the Wear Estuary following a diesel spill at South Hylton, Sunderland.

"The tide has moved the oil up and down the river so it may be visible at different points along the tidal stretch.

"Strong smells may be present near the area, but we have not received any reports of any harm to wildlife.”