People urged to stay away from stretch of Sunderland riverside as diesel spill clean-up operation continues more than two weeks on

Avoid the affected beck and culvert area, with signage in place advising people of this Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after coming into contact with any spills of diesel or affected river water - do not just rely on hand gels but wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water Do not touch your face without washing hands first or whilst washing hands If you have been doing water sports in the affected area please make sure equipment used in the water is thoroughly washed after use If you have been near the affected site please take extra care when returning home when removing outer garments such as shoes and wash hands thoroughly afterwards If you have existing health conditions e.g. asthma or chest problems, make sure that you have your medications handy and if you develop symptoms you are concerned about contact NHS 111 or your GP in the usual way.