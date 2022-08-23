Now that's what I call a buzz stop! How new 'living roofs' on Sunderland bus shelters will help bees and environment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new shelters – outside of the University of Sunderland and the Chesters Pub on Chester Road – are the first of around 90 in the city that will have living roofs that are planted with a mix of native wildflower species chosen specifically to help bees and other pollinators, whose numbers are sadly in decline.

The stops, built using a range of recycled materials, will also help absorb rainwater to help alleviate flooding, and filter fine dust particles from the air.

Ecologists working with The Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts have described the new scheme, which is a partnership between Sunderland City Council and Clear Channel UK, as being of ‘high strategic significance’.

