Now that's what I call a buzz stop! How new 'living roofs' on Sunderland bus shelters will help bees and environment
Sunderland bus shelters are to become ‘buzz stops’ as living roofs are added to make them friendly to bees and the environment.
Two new shelters – outside of the University of Sunderland and the Chesters Pub on Chester Road – are the first of around 90 in the city that will have living roofs that are planted with a mix of native wildflower species chosen specifically to help bees and other pollinators, whose numbers are sadly in decline.
The stops, built using a range of recycled materials, will also help absorb rainwater to help alleviate flooding, and filter fine dust particles from the air.
Ecologists working with The Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts have described the new scheme, which is a partnership between Sunderland City Council and Clear Channel UK, as being of ‘high strategic significance’.
Councillor Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet member for Clean, Green City, said: “In addition to our reintroducing wildflowers across Sunderland’s parks and cemeteries, these new Living Roof bus shelters are another way that we are supporting the pollinators like bees and moths, which are so important for a biodiverse ecosystem but face threat due to loss of habitat.”